Mavs Lottery Watch 3.0

April 5, 2017 4:44 PM
Filed Under: Dallas Mavericks, De'aaron Fox, Frank Ntilikina, Jonathan Isaac, Lauri Markkanen, Malik Monk, NBA Draft, NBA lottery

By: Josh Clark

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Five games remain in the Mavericks’ 2016-2017 season and they’re on the cusp of getting a top-10 pick in the upcoming draft.

Dallas can do themselves a lot of favors by losing most if not every single one of them.

The Mavs are currently slated to pick 9th in June’s draft, but if you look closely at the standings you’d see that there’s a real possibility Dallas could pick as high as sixth. On the other hand, Dallas could end up with as low as the 12th pick, although that’s not likely.

For this exercise, we’ll exclude all of the teams that Dallas can’t catch in the standings from a losing or winning standpoint.

Current Lottery Standings: 

6th pick: New York Knicks: 30-48

Remaining schedule: WAS, @MEM, TOR, PHI

7th pick: Sacramento Kings: 31-47 (1 GB)

Remaining schedule: @LAL, HOU, PHX, @LAC

8th pick: Minnesota Timberwolves: 31-46 (1 1/2 GB)

Remaining schedule: @POR, @UTAH, @LAL, OKC, @HOU

9th pick: Dallas Mavericks: 32-45 (2 1/2 GB)

Remaining schedule: @LAC, SAS, @PHX, DEN, @MEM

10th pick: New Orleans Pelicans: 33-45 (.5 games ahead of Dallas)

Remaining schedule: @DEN, @GSW, @LAL, @POR

11th pick: Detroit Pistons: 35-42 (3 games ahead of Dallas)

Remaining schedule: TOR, @HOU, @MEM, WAS, @ORL

12th pick: Charlotte Hornets: 36-42 (3 1/2 games ahead of Dallas)

Remaining schedule: MIA, BOS, @MIL, @ATL

The most likeliest of scenarios ends with the Mavericks picking between 8-10, which isn’t a bad place to be considering how hot they got in January. If they do indeed finish with a pick in that range, these are the players you can expect to be around when they make their selection.

gettyimages 630320600 Mavs Lottery Watch 3.0

TUCSON, AZ – DECEMBER 20: Lauri Markkanen #10 of the Arizona Wildcats handles the ball ahead of Sam Logwood #20 of the New Mexico Lobos during the first half of the college basketball game at McKale Center on December 20, 2016 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Lauri Markkanen: PF/Arizona/7’0″/225 lbs.

Stats: 15.6 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 42.3 3-pt%

gettyimages 654257052 Mavs Lottery Watch 3.0

ORLANDO, FL – MARCH 16: Marc-Eddy Norelia #25 of the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles and Jonathan Isaac #1 of the Florida State Seminoles battle for position during a free throw in the first half during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Amway Center on March 16, 2017 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Jonathan Isaac: SF/FSU/6’11”/205 lbs.

Stats: 12.0 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 1.5 BLK

gettyimages 630655722 Mavs Lottery Watch 3.0

France’s Frank Ntilikina participates in a Skills Challenge before an All Star Game basketball match of the French Ligue Nationale de Basket (LNB) between a selection of the best international players from the Pro A league against a selection of the best French players, at the AccorHotels Arena, in Paris on December 29, 2016. / AFP / GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT (Credit: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images)

Frank Ntilikina: PG/France/6’5″/170 lbs.

Stats: 5.7 PPG, 1.4 APG, 1.8 RPG in 17.2 MPG

 

