Romo Gives First Interview Since Stepping Away From Football

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In his own words, Tony Romo gave his first interview since announcing he was stepping away from football to pursue a career in the broadcasting booth.

Romo joined CBS Radio’s 105.3 The Fan on the Ben and Skin show Wednesday evening to explain his decision to become CBS’s #1 color commentator for NFL games.

“I literally had the opportunity to continue to keep playing football. I’m choosing not to,” said Romo.

Family and ongoing injuries were a factor in the decision, but Romo said he also could not pass up the opportunity to transition to television.

“It just started to feel right going to CBS,” said Romo. “I felt a connection there.”

Many wondered why Romo had not used the “r-word” when referencing his decision for a career change. Some eager fans speculated Romo had not ruled out suiting back up in the event the Cowboys or another NFL team needed a veteran quarterback to step in to play.

“It just feels like you’re done playing football. Call it retired. You want to call it whatever you want,” said Romo. “I just don’t envision that ever changing.”

Romo said one of the hardest parts of leaving football was explaining it to his kids.

“I just don’t understand why you’re not going to play anymore?” asked one of his sons. “And so I tried to explain it and then finally he’s like, ‘wait, I thought you meant you’re not going to play football in the backyard anymore.’ ”

Romo said much like he studied film and great quarterbacks, he will have the same work mentality when he suits up of in front of the camera.