Teen Arrested For Bringing Gun To School In Keller ISD

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – Fort Worth Police arrested a 15-year-old middle school student Tuesday after security officers found a handgun in his backpack.

“A loaded 45-caliber gun, along with a loaded magazine,” said Officer Brad Perez with Fort Worth Police.

Classmates at Timberview Middle School in Keller ISD alerted teachers when they saw live ammunition and an Instagram post of the student holding a handgun.

“Yeah, someone said that he was like… the kid was giving bullets to people,” said classmate Logan Robin.

Police charged the teen for having the gun on school property and took him to juvenile detention.

“You don’t want your kids to go to school and have to worry about… is this going to be my last day,” said parent Amanda Ezell. Her 11 year old son is in 6th grade at Timberview, and her home is located right next door in the Far North Fort Worth Neighborhood.

“I’m trying to look at it from a positive perspective,” said Ezell. “Not from the negative perspective that something could have possibly happened. But what was his intention?”

Police say the teen took the gun from his parent’s bedroom. The firearm belongs to his father.

“The reason that he gave, was that he didn’t want a parent to locate the gun in his bedroom,” said Officer Perez.

Police also said that the gun was not in an area they’d consider “easily accessible.”

It does not appear the parents will face any charges at this time.

The Keller ISD school district will assess the student’s future at Timberview Middle School.

The teen did not attend classes Wednesday.