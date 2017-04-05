Tony Romo To Join The Ben & Skin Show On Wednesday

April 5, 2017 12:16 PM
Dallas Cowboys, Tony Romo

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The man that broke the Tony Romo story wide open on Monday night will talk to the quarterback on Wednesday.

Ben Rogers of “The Ben and Skin Show” tweeted Monday that “BIG” Romo news was expected Tuesday (we now know what that is) and the Cowboys star will join the show on Wednesday to discuss it.

The Dallas Cowboys released Romo on Tuesday and CBS announced that the quarterback will join Jim Nantz in the broadcast booth next season.

Romo will join Ben and Skin at 5 p.m. CST to discuss his new career and more. You can listen to the interview right here.

