Park Says Giraffe Showing More Signs Of Impending Calf Delivery

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HARPURSVILLE, NY (CBSDFW.COM) – The park at the center of the giraffe live birth viral sensation says that they still expect a delivery ‘very soon.’

Last Friday, Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch predicted April the giraffe would deliver a calf over the weekend. While April did not ‘deliver,’ the park says they are still confident in the health of both mom and baby. Patch also said he might keep his predictions to himself going forward.

Avid watchers have been understanding of the ‘unpredictability.’ “I predict she will give birth…when she’s ready and not a minute sooner. Lol,” said Beddie Smith, a viewer on the CBSDFW Facebook live feed.

Keepers at the park said Thursday morning that there was a “significant change” in the shape of the April’s belly. “Her body/belly is much less beach balled, as the bulges have streamlined, perhaps suggesting a new position of [the] calf,” they said in a post on their Facebook page. “We hope for launch sequence,” they continued.

The live stream of April and her impending delivery is still a popular attraction on many web sites. At one point Wednesday, over 11,400 people were watching on the CBSDFW Facebook Page. And well over one-hundred thousand were watching on the Animal Adventure YouTube channel.

The park also posted the following facts on their Facebook page. “Typically a giraffe can eat up to 75lbs of food per day,” said officials in the online post. “Giraffes spend almost their entire day (16-20 hours a day) eating! When not eating new food, they are chewing their cud,” they continued.