Clippers Lead All The Way In 112-101 Win Over The Mavs

LOS ANGELES (AP) –– Blake Griffin scored 32 points and the Los Angeles Clippers led all the way in beating the Dallas Mavericks 112-101 on Wednesday night to move within a half-game of the idle Utah Jazz for the No. 4 playoff seed in the West.
J.J. Redick added 25 points and DeAndre Jordan had 20 rebounds in the Clippers’ fourth straight victory and eighth in 10 games. Chris Paul had 22 points and 11 assists.
Harrison Barnes led the Mavs with 15 points despite five fouls. They’ve lost six of seven with four games left in their season. Dirk Nowitzki was held to nine points — under his 14.4 average — a night after the 38-year-old forward sat out the Mavs’ loss at Sacramento with a sore Achilles tendon.
