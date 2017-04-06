Clippers Lead All The Way In 112-101 Win Over The Mavs

April 6, 2017 12:59 AM
Filed Under: Blake Griffin, Dallas Mavericks, Dirk Nowitzki, J.J. Redick, Los Angeles Clippers

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

LOS ANGELES (AP) –– Blake Griffin scored 32 points and the Los Angeles Clippers led all the way in beating the Dallas Mavericks 112-101 on Wednesday night to move within a half-game of the idle Utah Jazz for the No. 4 playoff seed in the West.

J.J. Redick added 25 points and DeAndre Jordan had 20 rebounds in the Clippers’ fourth straight victory and eighth in 10 games. Chris Paul had 22 points and 11 assists.

Harrison Barnes led the Mavs with 15 points despite five fouls. They’ve lost six of seven with four games left in their season. Dirk Nowitzki was held to nine points — under his 14.4 average — a night after the 38-year-old forward sat out the Mavs’ loss at Sacramento with a sore Achilles tendon.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia