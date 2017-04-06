Coppell Police Need Help Identifying Vehicle Burglar

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
COPPELL (CBSDFW) – Coppell authorities say they are looking for the person responsible for burglarizing up to 75 vehicles since November.
The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 17-21-years-old and 6’0 tall.
Surveillance footage shows the man wearing a gray or light-colored hoodie in all the offenses.
Police say the suspect walks through neighborhoods, mostly on the west side of Coppell and pulls on the handles of car doors to see if they are unlocked. The suspect has taken purses, laptops, firearms, cell phones, sunglasses and other items from the unlocked cars.
Authorities say the suspect likely lives in the area around Wilson Elementary School.
Police are offering up to a $1,000 reward for his capture.
If you have any information about the suspect call Coppell Crime Stoppers at 972-436-8477 or log onto http://www.coppellcrimestoppers.org.