Irving City Council Meets About Ordinance To Limit Chickens

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – The Irving city council is expecting a chicken fight Thursday night.

A new proposal aims to cap the number of hens and roosters a homeowner can have based on the amount of land they own.

The proposal originally came up last year, but due to overwhelming response, the council decided to table it to hear more public comment.

Councilman John Danish says the issue has touched a nerve.

“Some citizens are aggravated about hearing the crowing of a rooster. That really is what I think is driving the issue.”

But he says there are still many in the city who raise hens for pets as well as for eggs and poultry, who don’t like the regulations.

“We are going to take a baby step tonight. Hopefully we will allow at least one rooster and a certain amount of hens. We are debating between 21 to 24,” Danish says.

Danish admits because of Irving’s rural roots, there are parts of the city that still feature hens and roosters.

The council will take up the matter at 7 p.m.