President Trump Orders Military Strike Against Syria

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – President Trump ordered military action against the Assad regime Thursday night after the Syrian chemical attack on Tuesday.

Nearly 60 cruise missiles launched from ships in eastern Mediterranean were aimed at locations around Syrian airfield, according to CBS News’ David Martin.

“I think the key complexity here is we would not want to attack a Syrian target at which there were Russian forces,” former Deputy Director of the CIA Michael Morell says.

U.S. officials say the Tomahawk missiles were fired from two warships in the Mediterranean Sea, targeting a government-controlled air base in Syria.

U.S. officials say Syrian government aircraft killed dozens of civilians by using chlorine mixed with a nerve agent, possibly sarin, earlier this week.

The bombing represents President Donald Trump’s most dramatic military order since taking office.

The Obama administration threatened attacking Assad’s forces for previous chemical weapons attacks, but never followed through.

U.S. Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham said in a joint statement that the U.S. “have sent an important message the United States will no longer stand idly by as Assad, aided and abetted by Putin’s Russia, slaughters innocent Syrians with chemical weapons and barrel bombs.”

“Unlike the previous administration, President Trump confronted a pivotal moment in Syria and took action. For that, he deserves the support of the American people,” the statement read.

President Trump is expected to address the nation some time tonight.

