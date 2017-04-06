Tasha’s KRLD To Do List April 6-9, 2017

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

Learn about the successes, challenges and failures of the Freedmen’s Bureau in Texas at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at the Allen Public Library, 300 N. Allen Dr. The guest speaker will be Dr. Christopher Bean, author of Too Great a Burden to Bear: The Struggle and Failure of the Freedmen’s Bureau in Texas.

Speaking of dancing, there is a Spring Dance Concert at the Bob Hope Theater at SMU now through Sunday. (4/6-9) The Spring Dance Concert features a diverse mix of modern, jazz and ballet works.

Also at SMU…

-Meadows Museum Lecture: “Connoisseurship and Authority in Ribera’s Graphic Oeuvre” Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 6pm. For reservations call 214.768.8587.

-Emerging Artists Recital Series, Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 7:30pm at Caruth Auditorium. For more information call 214.768.2787.

-Gomela/to return: Movement of Our Mother Tongue April 7 & 8, 2017 at 8 p.m. Fri.; 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Sat. at South Dallas Cultural Center, 3400 S. Fitzhugh, Dallas 75210. For more information call the South Dallas Cultural Center at 214.939.2787. For tickets, visit http://www.igniteartsdallas.com.

-Picasso’s Dream and Lie of Franco: The Spanish Civil War in Print as part of Friday Afternoon Gallery Talk Julia Vazquez, Meadows/Kress/Prado Curatorial Fellow and Ph.D. Candidate, Columbia University Friday, April 7, 2017 12:15 p.m. For more information call 214.768.4993.

-Meadows Museum Family Day Saturday, April 8, 2017 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Meadows Museum. For more information call 214.768.4993.

North Texas’ 16th Century Style Tradition Returns for its 37th Season…It’s time for Scarborough Renaissance Festival! This 35-acre (re-created) English village celebrates the visit of King Henry VIII and his royal court with a Festival of Entertainment, Artisans, Food and Frivolity in honor of his daughter, Princess Mary. It opens Saturday April 8th and will run every Saturday & Sunday (and Memorial Day Monday) for eight consecutive weekends through May 29, 2017. The 2017 season begins with “Kids Free Weekend” April 8 & 9, 2017 – up to three children (ages 5-12) admitted free with each paid adult. Children 4 and under are always free. Seniors 65+ can also get in for half price on opening weekend. Each successive weekend has a different theme and a variety of special events including the Royal Ale Festival, Celtic Weekend, Mother’s Day Brunch and Renaissance Romance’s Vow Renewal celebrations. Enjoy 24 stages of extraordinary non-stop entertainment, full combat jousting, Birds of Prey exhibitions, a human chess match, the Mermaid Lagoon and the 150+ members of our performing company. Discover 200 shoppes of exquisite crafts and be amazed by artisans demonstrating crafts such as glass blowing, stone carving, metal forging, leather works, glass sculpting and weaving. Plus, there are Children’s Knighting Ceremonies, a Grande Parade, Renaissance rides, games of skill and so much more.

Now this sounds cool. Especially if you dig The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings. The Shire at Preston Hollow, a Tolkien-inspired home and enchanted forest, opens to the public to help raise money for a selected charity. It is open today through Saturday (4/6-8) to help raise funds for Equest… a nonprofit that provides hope and healing through the use of horses. You can shop for clothes and jewelry that could easily be found in Lord of the Rings.

Dallas Arboretum‘s Cool Thursdays Spring Concert Series continues this evening with Dancing Dream – ABBA Tribute Band. (4/6)

The Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival is this weekend. (4/7-9) Enjoy 3 days of Arts and Crafts, Bluebonnet Souvenirs, Children’s Activities, Live Music, and scenic country rides taking in all the beautiful wildflowers with our Free Bluebonnet Trails Map. FREE ADMISSION!

You can never have too much fiber, ya’ll!!! The DFW Fiber Fest is this weekend at the Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas (4/6-9) They’ll have fiber vendors and classes from both nationally known and local teachers in the fiber arts – primarily in knitting, crochet, and spinning.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 is at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend. (4/7-9)

Cars 3: Rode to the Races Tour is at TMS this weekend. (4/6-9) The massive display will be located in the FanZone outside of Gate 7. In addition to the Lightning McQueen, Cruz Ramirez and Jackson Storm race cars, the display will allow fans to catch a sneak peek of the movie in the on-site Cinetransformer Mobile Movie Theater.

Arts in Bloom is this weekend in Downtown McKinney (4/7-9) It is a celebration of art and wine!

Flea Style is at the Automobile Building at Fair Park this weekend. (4/7-8) This thing will showcase the best of the best handmade, vintage and one-of-a-kind wares from Texas artisans and small businesses.

Ladypalooza is at the House of Blues Friday night featuring Blaze of Glory, Escape and Dirty Little Freaks. (4/7)

Steve Martin and Martin Short play the Verizon Saturday night. (4/8)

Olivia Newton John is playing the Verizon tonight. (4/6)

Today is the Day of Giving…if you love furry babies like I do…consider making a donation to north Texas’ original and largest no kill shelter…Operation Kindness.