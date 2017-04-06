TRAFFIC ALERT: NB Central Expressway closed just before Interstate-635 | Check Traffic

The Foote Files: The Rolling Stones Return To The Blues

April 6, 2017 2:16 PM By Ken Foote
Filed Under: Blue & Lonesome, The Foote Files, The Rolling Stones

FORT WORTH (CBS11) – This isn’t actually breaking news but six months ago today, The Rolling Stones released a new album called, “Blue & Lonesome.” Produced by Don Was & The Glimmer Twins, the albums takes the group back to its beginnings as a British blues band. Recorded at British Grove Studios in West London near where the group started out performing, the songs are all spontaneous and played live in the studio with n overdubs. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts, and Ronnie Wood teamed up with three long time touring musicians: Darryl Jones, Chuck Leavell, and Matt Clifford. Two of the tracks have the legendary Eric Clapton.

This is the group’s first album in eleven years.

The song featured today is cut #1 on the album, “Just Your Fool” written by Buddy Johnson in 1953, performed by him and his band and later by Little Walter and Cyndy Lauper.

I first heard this song on Sirius XM 21 Little Steven’s Underground Garage. So here it is… released on October 6, 2016.

The Stones… at their best!!

