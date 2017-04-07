Faberge Egg Reunited With Its Missing ‘Surprise’ In Texas

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (AP) — A Faberge egg and the jeweled elephant designed to fit inside it will be reunited for the first time in almost a century thanks to a loan from Queen Elizabeth II to a Texas museum.
The exhibit opening Monday at the Houston Museum of Natural Science features the elephant that was only in recent years discovered to have been the egg’s missing “surprise.”
Caroline de Guitaut, a curator with the Royal Collection Trust, announced in fall 2015 that she’d discovered that the elephant in the queen’s collection was created by famed Russian artisan Peter Carl Faberge.
The egg, an Easter gift from a Russian czar to his wife in 1892, belongs to a Texas couple whose private collection of items created by Faberge is housed at the Houston museum.
