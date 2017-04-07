Long Awaited, New Parking Garage To Open At Dallas VA

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A long-delayed, 1,000 space parking structure is scheduled to open Monday morning at the Dallas VA Medical Center. The opening of the Freedom Parking Garage is expected to relieve parking stress at the headquarters of the nation’s second largest VA system.

The garage is scheduled to open by 6 a.m., April 10. Shuttles will continue to provide transportation across the campus. The opening comes after another 400-space, patient-only parking garage opened this week.

Veterans and employees have struggled with parking access at the Dallas facility, often parking in neighborhoods and walking in.

The opening of the newest garage was delayed last year when a San Antonio company leading the project stopped paying sub-contractors. The CBS 11 I-Team found similar problems connected to the same company at more than a dozen government projects nationwide.

With the increased space, the VA warned in a newsletter that police would be more vigilant on writing parking tickets, for anyone parking illegally.