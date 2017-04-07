Senate Confirms Neil Gorsuch To Supreme Court

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP/CBSDFW) – The Senate has confirmed Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, bringing a contentious 14-month partisan battle to a close after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

The vote was 54-45 on Friday. The victory gives President Donald Trump’s 49-year-old nominee a lifetime spot on the court and his party a much-needed political win after failing to pass legislation on health care and other issues.

The final confirmation vote came after Senate Republicans rewrote the chamber’s rules, voting to eliminate the 60-vote filibuster threshold on Supreme Court nominees. The change allowed the Senate to proceed to the final vote with a simple majority.

Democrats opposed Gorsuch in part because Senate Republicans blocked former President Barack Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, last year.

President Trump congratulated Gorsuch later Friday after his confirmation became official. “Congratulations to an exceptionally qualified and respected judge on his confirmation to the Supreme Court,” Trump tweeted.

U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) spoke on the senate floor ahead of the senate’s confirmation of Gorsuch and lauded the judge’s reputation.

“He’s known for his sharp intellect, his brilliant writing, and his faithful interpretation of the Constitution and laws passed by Congress. He is, in short, a distinguished jurist with an impeccable legal and academic record.”

