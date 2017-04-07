Texas Medical Board Suspends McKinney Doctor

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – A disciplinary panel of the Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended, without notice, the Texas medical license of Donald Okechukwu Ozumba, M.D., on Friday “after determining his continuation in the practice of medicine poses a continuing threat to public welfare.”
The temporary suspension was effective immediately.
Dr. Ozumba was recently arrested by the McKinney Police Department and charged with sexually assaulting two of his patients.
The temporary suspension remains in place until the Board takes further action.
Police in McKinney arrested the orthopedic surgeon last Friday night. He was taken into custody at his office, and was charged with two counts of felony sexual assault.
According to the arrest warrant, the first victim contacted police in August of last year, alleging that the assault happened while she was at an appointment to have her IT band examined. That woman told investigators that Ozumba touched her genitals during the exam.
Police interviewed another victim last week who accused Ozumba of sexually assaulting her while she was a patient in 2015.
Authorities have encouraged anyone else who feels as though they may have been sexually assaulted by Ozumba to contact the McKinney Police Department at 972-547-2727.