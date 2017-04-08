Child In Serious Condition After Grand Prairie Hit-And-Run Collision

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – A five-year-old girl is in serious condition after a vehicle struck her and then fled the scene in Grand Prairie Friday evening.
Police say the collision happened at about 8:30 p.m. in a Budget Suites’ parking lot at 2770 North Highway 360 in northwest Grand Prairie.
The girl was transported to Dallas Children’s Medical Center in serious condition.
Police say the vehicle was identified as a dark green 2000 Honda Accord EX with the Texas license plate FPZ-5179.
Police are asking anyone with information on the vehicle or the driver to call the Grand Prairie Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 972.988.8477.