Victim Identified In Dallas Homicide On Holmes Street

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police have identified a 36-year-old man who was shot and killed Friday evening in the 2900 block of Holmes Street.
Daniel Green was transported by Dallas Fire-Rescue to Baylor Hospital with a gunshot wound a little after 10:00 p.m.
Green was pronounced dead at hospital shortly after arrival.
Homicide detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide with several people reporting hearing gunshots in the area but no witnesses to the shooting.
Police are asking anyone with information on the murder to call the Dallas Police Homicide Unit at 214.671.3596.