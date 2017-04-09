Body Recovered From San Antonio River Walk

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio police are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in the waters of the downtown San Antonio River Walk.
Authorities say a worker along the tourist attraction flagged down a river barge driver after spotting the body Sunday morning. The driver located the body and called police.
It’s not immediately certain if the death is a homicide or an accident.
Police say the man was clothed and he was carrying identification.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)