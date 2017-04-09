Emergency Sirens Back Online In Dallas Following System Hack

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The emergency siren system is back online in Dallas following a hack Friday that set off wailing sounds throughout the city, but one city official wants to make sure a security breach does not happen again.

Officials said a hack caused the city’s 156 emergency sirens to go off Friday evening. Crews were able to deactivate the system a couple of hours after it was triggered.

The sirens were back in working order Sunday after a series of silent tests.

A Dallas city councilman now says he’s pushing for answers about the security breach of the city’s emergency system.

“You would want to hack a siren for a number of reasons… all of them bad,” Kingston says. “One, it could be a prank but two, it could be an attempt to demonstrate a vulnerability in the system to cause panic.”

Councilman Philip Kingston says he’s trying to add the issue of the breach to Monday’s public safety committee meeting even though it is not on the agenda.

According to Kingston, officials are supposed to give the public a 72-hour notice of what will be discussed at the meeting.

Kingston feels this security breach is an emergency and that the issue must be discussed Monday.

He believes if the issue does get added to the meeting’s agenda, it will be a closed session meeting, so security details on preventing another back are not made public.