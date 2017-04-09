Travel Woes Continue For Delta Passengers After Severe Storms

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSNEWS) – Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) passengers again faced headaches Sunday after more flight cancellations were announced, disrupting travel for some customers.

Delta said on its website Sunday that it canceled 150 flights and that more cancellations are possible — although it also said its operations were “stabilizing.” The company blamed the issues on the “availability of flight crews to operate within federally mandated crew rest and duty day guidelines” following severe storms in the Southeastern U.S. and East Coast this past week.

The airliner also communicated to its customers on Twitter that it was experiencing delays and was working to rebook everyone as soon as possible.

Late Sunday afternoon, 1,009 Delta flights were delayed, according to the flight-tracking service FlightAware. That accounts for 32 percent of Delta’s flight schedule for Sunday.

The flight disruptions began Wednesday when a severe storm passed through Atlanta — one of the airliner’s busiest hubs in the country — and subsequently affected other hubs in its network.

