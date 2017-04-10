April Is Child Abuse Prevention Month

April 10, 2017 12:00 AM

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines child abuse and child maltreatment as “all forms of physical and/or emotional ill-treatment, sexual abuse, neglect or negligent treatment or commercial or other exploitation, resulting in actual or potential harm to the child’s health, survival, development or dignity in the context of a relationship of responsibility, trust or power.”

The Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center (DCAC) is a nonprofit agency that provides a coordinated, multi-agency approach to the investigation, intervention and treatment of child sexual and physical abuse in Dallas County.

Report child abuse now: call the Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-252-5400 or click here.

