Haltom City Police Now Equipped With Anti-Overdose Drug

HALTOM CITY (CBSDFW.COM) – In response to the country’s growing opioid epidemic, Haltom City Police are equipping themselves with a drug that counteracts opioid overdose called Narcan.
Under their new policy, officers who have completed training can administer Narcan to people who appear to have overdosed on opioids and are in respiratory distress.
Haltom City Firefighter Paramedics are training the officers to recognize these signs and how to properly administer the potentially life-saving drug. Narcan is delivered through the nostrils similar to a nasal spray.
The U.S. is in the midst of a growing opioid epidemic, according to Haltom City Police.
In 2014, Tarrant County saw 122 opioid-related deaths and 115 deaths in 2015. According to the Centers for Disease Control, roughly 1 in 20,000 people in Tarrant County will die as a result of opioid overdose.
Opioids are central nervous system depressants and include drugs such as heroin, hydrocodone, oxycodone, and fentanyl, a synthetic heroin.