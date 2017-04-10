Innocent Move Costs Man $100,000 Jackpot

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (CBS11) – A man at a casino took a big gamble and didn’t even realize it… and he lost.

Jan Flato was having no luck at a video poker machine so he asked his friend to press the button for hopefully better luck.

Well, the luck came, but the friend walked away with the cash… a $100,000 jackpot.

It didn’t matter that it was his money. In the casino’s eyes, the friend pressed the button, so she was the winner.

“Upstairs the eye in the sky says she touched the button so technically we have to pay her,” said Flato.

The friends are no longer so friendly as they are duking it out on their cell phones with angry text messages.