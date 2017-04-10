Mayor: Kemp Water Leaks Suspicious In Nature

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

KEMP, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A series of possibly intentional water line breaks put the city under a state-mandated boil-water notice on Sunday as crews scrambled to fix the damage and restore water pressure, city officials said.

“I have reason to believe the origin of these leaks is suspicious in nature,” Kemp Mayor Laura Peace said in a Facebook post. “We will pursue the perpetrators as long as needed to hold them accountable.”

Officials in the Kaufman County city said the reduced pressure came after four simultaneous breaks in six-inch water lines.

“Any type of attack or sabotage of public water system is considered a terroristic act and will be prosecuted as such if it and when that determination is made,” Peace said.

Residents were urged to either boil water or buy bottled until system pressure could be restored and the water checked for quality.