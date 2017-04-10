Teen Shot In Car in Dallas Dies Police said the shooting happened inside a car and someone drove the car to 100 E. Keist where officers found Dawson shot.

TV Series On Branch Davidian Shootout To Begin Filming This MonthThe series will explore the details leading up to and chronicling the 51-day standoff in 1993 in which four federal agents were killed along with some 70 people inside the sect's Texas compound.