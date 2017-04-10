Teen Shot In Car in Dallas Dies

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Palm Sunday. The victim was 16 years old.
Police said around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 9 someone shot Kennan Dawson. Witnesses told police the shooting happened at 3119 Easter Avenue.
Police said the shooting happened inside a car and someone drove the car to 100 E. Keist where officers found Dawson shot.
Police said he died a soon after he got to the hospital.
Homicide investigators and crime scene technicians responded to both locations and interviewed witnesses at police headquarters.
Anyone with information regarding the murder can contact Detective R. Duggan at 214-671-3642 or by email at Richard.duggan @dpd.ci.dallas.tx.us.