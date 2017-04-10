‘Ready For College’ Summer Camp Offered For Fort Worth 8th Graders

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Registration is underway for a two-week summer camp geared toward helping Fort Worth ISD 8th graders “investigate their potential for college attendance and career exploration.”

IROC! (I’m Ready for the Opportunity of College) Summer Camp will be held on June 26- July 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Registration continues through April 28.

During the camp, students will be exposed to various collegiate campuses, business environments and community service projects while using the national Kids2College curriculum.

In order for a student to participate, they must complete the entire summer camp registration packet and return it to their College and Career Readiness coach no later than May 1, 2017.

During Camp students will be visiting:

· University of North Texas-Dallas Campus (Dallas, Texas)

· University of Texas-Dallas (Richardson, Texas)

· Stagewest Theatre (Ft. Worth, Texas)

· Tarleton University (Stephenville, Texas)

· North Texas Food Bank (Dallas, Texas)

· Six Flag over Texas at Arlington

Transportation will be provided. A bus schedule will be sent to parents with additional times, dates and pick up and drop off locations.

For additional questions, parents should contact the Academic Advisement Department at 817-814-2575.

A complete listing of Go Center coaches can be found here.