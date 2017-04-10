Video Shows Man Being Forcibly Removed From United Flight

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

CHICAGO (CBSDFW.COM) – A man traveling on United Airlines flight 3411 from Chicago to Louisville was removed by force when the flight was oversold Sunday night.

Video of the incident showing an Asian man claiming to be a doctor is making the rounds on social media after he was physically removed from a recent flight.

According to reports, the Chicago to Louisville flight was oversold and several passengers were chosen at random to be bumped from the flight, including the man and his wife.

Passenger Jayse Anspach tweeted video of the incident that took place Sunday night.

Anspach said that security pulled the doctor from his chair after he refused to leave the plane.

“The doctor needed to work at the hospital the next day, so he refused to ‘volunteer,’ United decided to use force on doctor” said Anspach.

@United overbook #flight3411 and decided to force random passengers off the plane. Here's how they did it: pic.twitter.com/QfefM8X2cW — Jayse D. Anspach (@JayseDavid) April 10, 2017

As security pulled the man from his seat, Anspach said, “the doctor’s face was slammed against an arm rest, causing serious bleeding from his mouth.” The security detail then dragged the man by his hands off the aircraft.

@WHAS11 It looked like he was knocked out, because he went limp and quiet and they dragged him out of the plane like a rag doll. — Jayse D. Anspach (@JayseDavid) April 10, 2017

There has been no word from United Airlines about the incident other than a tweet that stated, “one customer refused to leave voluntarily and law enforcement was asked to come to the gate.”

@USAnonymous Flight 3411 from Chicago to Louisville was overbooked. After our team looked for volunteers, one customer refused to leave ^MD — United (@united) April 10, 2017

* This is a developing story. Follow CBSDFW.COM for the latest details.