Video Shows Man Being Forcibly Removed From United Flight

April 10, 2017 7:42 AM
Filed Under: doctor, Force, social media, Twitter, United Airlines, Video

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

CHICAGO (CBSDFW.COM) – A man traveling on United Airlines flight 3411 from Chicago to Louisville was removed by force when the flight was oversold Sunday night.

Video of the incident showing an Asian man claiming to be a doctor is making the rounds on social media after he was physically removed from a recent flight.

According to reports, the Chicago to Louisville flight was oversold and several passengers were chosen at random to be bumped from the flight, including the man and his wife.

Passenger Jayse Anspach tweeted video of the incident that took place Sunday night.

Anspach said that security pulled the doctor from his chair after he refused to leave the plane.

“The doctor needed to work at the hospital the next day, so he refused to ‘volunteer,’ United decided to use force on doctor” said Anspach.

As security pulled the man from his seat, Anspach said, “the doctor’s face was slammed against an arm rest, causing serious bleeding from his mouth.” The security detail then dragged the man by his hands off the aircraft.

There has been no word from United Airlines about the incident other than a tweet that stated, “one customer refused to leave voluntarily and law enforcement was asked to come to the gate.”

* This is a developing story. Follow CBSDFW.COM for the latest details. 

Comments

One Comment

  1. daa (@daa22492735) says:
    April 10, 2017 at 8:43 am

    OMG! I’m boycotting United! This is unacceptable.

