22-Year-Old Woman Strangled In Home Near TCU

UPDATED | April 11, 2017 3:30PM April 11, 2017 2:55 PM
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police are investigating the murder of a 22-year-old woman found in a house in the 2600 block of Waits Avenue, about two blocks from the TCU campus on Monday afternoon.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiners Office said the victim, Molly Matheson, was strangled.

The medical examiner’s report said her body was found in a bathroom.

No word from police at this point on a possible suspect or motive but police do tell CBS11 they are working leads.

Some neighbors say they are on edge.

“That’s startling to hear,” said Elise Vidaurri, a TCU student and neighbor. “That’s not something that happens here. It’s crazy because as a young woman, who’s to say that couldn’t happen to me? There are a lot of unanswered questions.”

This is a developing story.

Fort Worth Police at 2621 Waits Avenue investigating a murder. (Yona Gavino – CBS11)

