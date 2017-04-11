How Dallas Voters Can Respond To Unwanted Absentee Mail Ballots

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas County Elections Department has received complaints regarding voters receiving Absentee Mail Ballots and had not requested these ballots. The Elections Department did receive applications believed to be from voters that actually requested a mail-in ballot.

What the elections department is doing: Today, Dallas County Elections Department’s Elections Administrator acknowledged, “We are currently researching complaints from voters who have received ballots through the mail that they did not request. We are reviewing every mail-in ballot that arrives at our office for authenticity. We are taking steps to ensure that if these voters do not lose their right to vote, and fraudulent ballots will not be counted.” The complaints are isolated to the West Dallas area, however, the Elections Department will review all of these mail-in ballots and the application request forms.

The Elections Department has met with the proper authorities, and they are assisting with the investigation. Pippins-Poole added, “We are committed to working with law enforcement and the community to resolve this issue.”

What voters can do: Voters should contact the Elections Department if they received a mail ballot and did not request one: to report your complaint, call (214) 819-6359; email it to dallascountyvotes@dallascounty.org; or fax it to (214) 819-6303. If a voter received a mail-in ballot and did not request one, the voter should keep the mail ballot and not dispose of it. They can cancel their mail-in ballot and vote in person in two ways: (1) You can surrender your mail-in ballot at the polls during early voting or on election day, or, (2) You can surrender your mail-in ballot to the Elections Department at 2377 N. Stemmons Freeway, 8th Floor, Dallas, Texas 75207. We will cancel and adjust our files for the voter to vote in person.

Pippins-Poole ensured the public that, “I will make sure everybody’s actual vote counts. Fraudulent ballots will be identified, and the perpetrators prosecuted.” Again, if anyone has a complaint or information related to directly receiving a ballot by mail, and did not request to receive one to please contact the Dallas County Elections Department at (214) 819-6359; by email to dallascountyvotes@dallascounty.org; or fax it to (214) 819-6303.

NOTE: To vote by mail, you must first apply for a ballot. The Dallas County Elections office does not send out applications or ballots without a specific request from the voter. We must receive your application no later than the close of business 11 days before election day for a regular Ballot- by- Mail. For this election the deadline to receive an Application for Ballot-by-Mail is April 25th, 2017. Much more information about Absentee Voting is found on our website at: http://www.dallascountyvotes.org/absentee-voting/. If a voter needs to cast a provisional ballot due to the voter having disposed of that ballot, a special process will be put in place that follows the Texas Election Code.”