Mavs Acquire Liggins On Waiver Claim

By: Josh Clark
DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The Dallas Mavericks have acquired guard DeAndre Liggins on a waiver claim, the team announced Tuesday.
Liggins played in 61 games (19 starts) this season with the Cleveland Cavaliers before he was placed on waivers Sunday.
The 29-year-old averaged 2.0 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.6 minutes and 9.8 minutes in 118 games with the Orlando, Oklahoma City, Miami and Cleveland.
Liggins is a native of Chicago, Illinois and was a three-year player at the University of Kentucky.
Terms of the deal were not announced.