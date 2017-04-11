CBS 11 NEWS @ 4 & 5: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:00 PM To 5:30 PM

Mavs Acquire Liggins On Waiver Claim

April 11, 2017 4:29 PM
By: Josh Clark

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The Dallas Mavericks have acquired guard DeAndre Liggins on a waiver claim, the team announced Tuesday.

Liggins played in 61 games (19 starts) this season with the Cleveland Cavaliers before he was placed on waivers Sunday.

The 29-year-old averaged 2.0 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.6 minutes and 9.8 minutes in 118 games with the Orlando, Oklahoma City,  Miami and Cleveland.

Liggins is a native of Chicago, Illinois and was a three-year player at the University of Kentucky.

Terms of the deal were not announced.

