CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North […]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with […]

Mavs Intercept Romo On The Way To CBS Broadcast Booth

April 11, 2017 7:05 AM
Filed Under: Broadcaster, cbs sports, Cowboys fans, Dallas Cowboys, Dallas Mavericks, Fans, Maverick for a Day, Mavericks, Tony Romo

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Tony Romo the basketball player? You’ve probably heard by now the former Dallas Cowboy is suiting up tonight — but not for “America’s Team.” This time Romo will be wearing the white, silver and blue for the Dallas Mavericks!

It’s the final home game of the season for the Mavs and the decided there was no better way for Dallas fans to say goodbye Romo, since he never got that fun farewell with the Cowboys.

It’s no secret Romo is big-time Mavs fan! You may have seen him sitting courtside at the games, but tonight you’ll see him in uniform… donning a No. 9 jersey.

The team has made Romo a “Maverick for a Day” and the short-lived stint will have the retired quarterback at the morning shoot-a-round, going through pre-game warm-ups and in the layup line. Romo will reportedly do everything except play in the game… at least that’s the plan.

The word is the former Cowboy is a pretty good basketball player. Former Mav Caron Butler knew him as a teen at Burlington High School in Wisconsin and says Romo could have played in the NBA. And Romo’s former high school coach said he was more talented on the hardwood than the field.

“Literally Tony, when he was in high school, averaged over 24-25 points a game his senior year. He was very skilled,” said 105.3 The Fan host Chris Arnold. “He’s a very good basketball player — seriously. He will not embarrass himself out there, whether it’s in the layup line, or if he gets a chance to play.”

It was a week ago when Romo retired from the NFL and announced that he was headed to the CBS broadcast booth. Romo’s next football gig will have him replacing Phil Simms and pairing up with Jim Nantz at CBS Sports.

Back at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, some are questioning the move making Romo a “Maverick for a Day”, but the team says it’s all in good fun.

“There may be people around the nation going, ‘oh, how can Tony Romo play in the NBA?’ This is not for people around the nation,” Arnold said. “This is for Tony Romo [and] Dallas/Fort Worth people who absolutely love Tony Romo, the athlete.”

Fans will get a chance to see Tony Romo suit up for a Dallas sports team possibly for one final time when the Mavericks face the Denver Nuggets tonight at 7:30 p.m. on TXA 21.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Restaurant Week 365

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia