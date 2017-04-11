Mavs Intercept Romo On The Way To CBS Broadcast Booth

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Tony Romo the basketball player? You’ve probably heard by now the former Dallas Cowboy is suiting up tonight — but not for “America’s Team.” This time Romo will be wearing the white, silver and blue for the Dallas Mavericks!

It’s the final home game of the season for the Mavs and the decided there was no better way for Dallas fans to say goodbye Romo, since he never got that fun farewell with the Cowboys.

It’s no secret Romo is big-time Mavs fan! You may have seen him sitting courtside at the games, but tonight you’ll see him in uniform… donning a No. 9 jersey.

The team has made Romo a “Maverick for a Day” and the short-lived stint will have the retired quarterback at the morning shoot-a-round, going through pre-game warm-ups and in the layup line. Romo will reportedly do everything except play in the game… at least that’s the plan.

The word is the former Cowboy is a pretty good basketball player. Former Mav Caron Butler knew him as a teen at Burlington High School in Wisconsin and says Romo could have played in the NBA. And Romo’s former high school coach said he was more talented on the hardwood than the field.

“Literally Tony, when he was in high school, averaged over 24-25 points a game his senior year. He was very skilled,” said 105.3 The Fan host Chris Arnold. “He’s a very good basketball player — seriously. He will not embarrass himself out there, whether it’s in the layup line, or if he gets a chance to play.”

It was a week ago when Romo retired from the NFL and announced that he was headed to the CBS broadcast booth. Romo’s next football gig will have him replacing Phil Simms and pairing up with Jim Nantz at CBS Sports.

Back at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, some are questioning the move making Romo a “Maverick for a Day”, but the team says it’s all in good fun.

“There may be people around the nation going, ‘oh, how can Tony Romo play in the NBA?’ This is not for people around the nation,” Arnold said. “This is for Tony Romo [and] Dallas/Fort Worth people who absolutely love Tony Romo, the athlete.”

Fans will get a chance to see Tony Romo suit up for a Dallas sports team possibly for one final time when the Mavericks face the Denver Nuggets tonight at 7:30 p.m. on TXA 21.