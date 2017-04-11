Spicer Suggets Even Hitler Didn’t Use Chemical Weapons

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 11: White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer answers reporters' questions during the daily news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House April 11, 2017 in Washington, DC. Spicer said that different from Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, Nazi leader Adolph Hitler did not use chemical weapons, saying, "I think when you come to sarin gas, he was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing." (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)