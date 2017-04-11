Teen Arrested In Fort Worth Hit & Run Case

April 11, 2017 1:07 PM
Filed Under: Aaron Lancaster, Crime, Crowley High School, Fort Worth, Hit and Run, Matthew Hunter Wyman, Police

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Police arrested a teenager, at school, involved in the hit-and-run of a Timber Creek High student.

According to Fort Worth Police, 18-year-old Matthew Hunter Wyman was arrested at Crowley High School in connection with the March 19th hit-and-run of 16-year-old Aaron Lancaster.

Police say Lancaster was walking home from play rehearsal when he was hit by a minivan driven by Wyman, who then fled the scene.

Officer Jimmy Pollozani says the Fugitive Unit arrested Wyman without incident at school Monday morning.

At last check, Lancaster is still in the hospital in stable condition, and is reportedly in good spirits.

A GoFundMe campaign set up to pay his medical expenses has so far topped $10,000 in donations.

 

