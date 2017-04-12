CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
Ancestry.com Helps Family Of Dead Boy Find Texas Escapee Posing As Him

April 12, 2017 12:06 PM
Filed Under: Ancestry.com, Escapee, Halfway house, Identity Theft, social security fraud, stolen identity

PITTSBURGH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Federal prosecutors say Ancestry.com helped the family of a baby who died in Texas in 1972 discover that a Pennsylvania man had assumed the child’s identity.

Forty-four-year-old Jon Vincent was arrested in near Philadelphia,on Monday. Prosecutors say Vincent stole Nathan Laskoski’s identity after escaping from a Texas halfway house to start another life.

Prosecutors say he first obtained a Social Security card as Laskoski in 1996.

Federal prosecutors say he’s also lived in Mississippi and Tennessee under his assumed name, holding jobs, getting drivers’ licenses and even getting married and divorced.

Laskoski’s aunt was doing an Ancestry.com search late last year and found a “green” leaf on the family tree for him — meaning he was alive.

Vincent is charged with one count social security fraud and one count aggravated identity theft and faces prison time and a fine of up to $500,000 if convicted. So far, his public defender hasn’t commented.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

