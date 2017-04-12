Army Mother Searches For Owner Of Misplaced Photo

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

IRVING (CBS11) — She went out to a second hand store looking for a picture frame to put her son’s Army photo in, but instead Shandrew Sproles ended up with what she calls a lost treasure.

Now the Irving military mom wants to return it to the proper family.

Both her son and daughter serve in the Army.

Sproles said a couple of weeks ago, she dropped into The Treasure Chest thrift store in Allen.

She found a frame that she thought would have been perfect for her son’s photo, but then realized that frame had a photo of someone else’s son already in it.

In it was a picture of another soldier.

“When I realized it was somebody else’s son, it made me really want to find him and reunite him with his family,” said Sproles.

Now she is on a mission to get it back to the soldier or his family.

“I mean my fear is that he might have passed on, but I’m hoping that he has not. But if he has I know that this photo and frame would definitely bring the family comfort,” said Sproles.

The challenge is the picture did not come with a name, no date and really no point of reference to start searching.

It simply shows a soldier in his uniform sitting in a vehicle with an Old Ironsides patch on his arm.

Sproles is hoping someone in the DFW area recognizes the picture before she goes to the Army for help.

“I know for sure that this got misplaced somehow,” she said.