CBS 11 NEWS THIS MORNING: Click Here To Watch The Newscast Live From 4:30 AM To 7:00 AM

Bill Legalizing Daily Fantasy Sports In Texas Heads To House

April 12, 2017 6:14 AM
Filed Under: Attorney General Ken Paxton, Betting, Fantasy Sports, gambling, gaming, Politics, Rep. Richard Raymond, Texas, Texas Legislature

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

AUSTIN (AP) – A bill exempting paid online fantasy sports sites from Texas anti-gambling laws is headed to the full Texas House.

Last year, state Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a non-binding opinion that paid online daily fantasy sports constituted gambling by offering chances to win money based on the performance of teams selected online. One such site, FanDuel, subsequently stopped accepting paid entries for cash prizes in Texas.

Laredo Democratic Rep. Richard Raymond’s proposal seeks to “legalize” those sites, arguing they offer games of skill rather than chance — meaning they aren’t gambling.

His bill was approved 6-1 in House committee, though it’s not yet been scheduled for a floor vote.

The measure may still face a tough road since Texas legislators have traditionally opposed proposals that might be seen as gambling.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia