Comedian Charlie Murphy Dead At 57 Following Leukemia Battle

Comedian Charlie Murphy, the older brother of actor Eddie Murphy, has died at age 57.
According to his manager, Murphy had been battling leukemia and was undergoing chemotherapy. He died Wednesday morning at a New York City hospital.
Besides his stand-up career, Murphy also was a guest-star on the popular Comedy Central ‘Chappelle Show‘.
Murphy is survived by his three children. According to reports, his wife Tisha Taylor-Murphy died back in 2009 after a battle with cervical cancer.
In Charlie’s last tweet, it seems like he knew the end was near.
Fellow comedians and friends are posting to social media on the news of his death.
