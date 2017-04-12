Denton ISD Signs Teaching Contract With Kindergartener

April 12, 2017 1:43 PM
Filed Under: Brendan Flowers, denton, Denton ISD, Evers Park Elementary School, Richard Valenta, TEACH Denton

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Denton Independent School District on Wednesday signed a contract with a new teacher, and he isn’t even in first grade. The district presented kindergartener Brendan Flowers with an ‘intent to hire’ form, in front of his entire grade at Evers Park Elementary School.

Deputy superintendent Dr. Richard Valenta explained, “This means that when Mr. Flowers completes college and his teaching certification, we will extend to him a contract for employment to teach.” Flowers is expected to be a member of Denton High School’s Class of 2029. After college, his proposed teaching career would begin in 2033.

screen shot 2017 04 12 at 1 33 05 pm Denton ISD Signs Teaching Contract With Kindergartener

(credit: Denton Independent School District)

While the future salary is yet to be decided, Valenta said that Flowers would be earning $51,000 per year in today’s market.

“With $51,000 I could buy a lot of toys,” Flowers said. “That’s a lot of Voltron.”

This contract is part of the TEACH Denton program, where the Denton ISD looks for students — even kindergarteners — who show the natural skills that are required to be a successful educator. Officials seek out kids who enjoy tutoring or leading roles in the classroom, and they cultivate that passion into a future career in education.

screen shot 2017 04 12 at 1 32 31 pm Denton ISD Signs Teaching Contract With Kindergartener

(credit: Denton Independent School District)

“Mr. Flowers is showing that desire to be a teacher and impact the future,” said Tracy Johnson, the district’s human resources coordinator. “We want to make sure that we’re creating that excitement amongst all of our students.”

Flowers told his parents about a desire to teach as an adult, and hopes to become a math teacher one day. Both of his parents are staff members at the University of North Texas. “He’s a pretty awesome kid. I like that he likes to learn things,” said father Sean Flowers. “He’s going to be a fun teacher.”

screen shot 2017 04 12 at 1 30 51 pm Denton ISD Signs Teaching Contract With Kindergartener

(credit: Denton Independent School District)

“Brendan is exactly who our program is targeting,” Valenta said about the young boy from Mrs. McNeely’s class. “He’s bright, well respected by his classmates and eager to learn and lead.”

“I’m very proud,” the boy’s father added. “He is a super cool kid.”

