Family Of Driver Who Hit Arlington Teen Apologizes

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A morning walk to school ended with a 15-year old boy fighting for his life in the hospital. The Arlington student was hit by an SUV at the intersection of Park Springs Boulevard and West Pleasant Ridge Road near Martin High School.

The Arlington Independent School District has confirmed the boy attends school in the district.

Family members of the driver of the SUV who hit the boy, 38-year-old Alfredo Ledesma, say Ledesma had just dropped off his nephew at school as a favor to the family.

“Supposedly my granddaughter was supposed to drop him off, but she asked him to take him and he did,” said Ledesma’s mother Connie Ledesma.

After dropping his nephew off at school, Ledesma was driving through the intersection when police say he hit the teen. The SUV’s windshield shattered on the passenger’s side from the impact. The boy’s belongings were thrown into an adjoining field. Police say Ledesma stopped and flagged down passing motorists for help.

“He was very distraught and very troubled about what happened,” Connie Ledesma said. “And he had a loud outburst about the incident when he was crying according to what we heard from the people who saw him.”

Police say Ledesma is cooperating but he was arrested for driving with a suspended license.

Records show Ledesma has a prior arrest for assault and two charges of possession of a controlled substance. His family tells us his license was suspended for not paying the fines. But they say Ledesma is a cautious driver.

“I apologize for what happened,” Ledesma’s mother said. “But I know it wasn’t Albert’s fault because he’s very cautious and very concerned. We’re pretty upset about it. We’re really concerned about the kid. You know, it’s major. We’re hoping everything will be okay with his life and he’ll pull through.”