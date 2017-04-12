Former McKinney Martial Arts Instructor Charged With Sexual Assault

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter
McKINNEY (CBSDFW) – A former martial arts instructor is under investigation after he allegedly sexually assaulted a child.
According to authorities, Timothy Vidal was an instructor at Tiger Rock Martial Arts located in the 7200 block of Virginia Parkway.
Vidal is charged with Sexual Assault of a Child and is currently being held in the Collin County Jail on a separate charge.
Police haven’t said if the alleged victim is one of Vidal’s students.
If you have any information about this case you can contact Detective Kennedy at 972-547-2842 or ckennedy@mckinneytexas.org.