Mosquito Sample Tests Positive For West Nile Virus In Grapevine

April 12, 2017 4:46 PM
Filed Under: City of Grapevine, DEET, mosquito spray, mosquitoes, West Nile Virus, WNV

GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW.COM) – A mosquito sample in Grapevine has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

The sample came from the 1500 block of North Dooley Street.

The city says mosquito control ground spraying will happen within a half mile radius of the area on Thursday, April 13 at 10:00 p.m.

The area to be sprayed is highlighted on this map.

Residents should avoid contact with the spray and stay indoors with the windows closed during spraying.

As far as preventing mosquitoes from breeding, residents are urged to eliminate standing water.

Residents are urged to take precautions against mosquito bites by reducing outdoor activities during evening and nighttime hours.  People who are out during those times should cover there arms and legs and apply a mosquito repellant that contains DEET.

Complimentary mosquito “dunks” to put in standing water that can’t be drained, can be picked up at the Municipal Service Center at 501 Shady Brook from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday for Grapevine residents.

 

