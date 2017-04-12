Outdoor Emergency Siren Briefing At Dallas City Hall Today

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The whaling kept thousands of people awake and resulted in a rash of calls that overwhelmed an already troubled 911 system. Once again, the focus in Dallas is on the emergency outdoor siren system.

The topic of the siren malfunction has been added as an emergency item on the City Council agenda today. Council members are also expected to get updates on other possible vulnerabilities.

People picked up the phone when they heard the sirens go off. Calls into the 911 center spiked between 11:30 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday and according to City Manager T.C. Broadnax there were more than 4,400 calls during that timeframe and close to 10,000 for the day.

For security reasons, the city has been tight lipped on how the system was hacked, but they believe the person or persons responsible were in the Dallas-area at the time. Both the Dallas Police Department and FBI are investigating.

On Tuesday Broadnax said experts determined the issue involved a radio system and was not computer related. He also said that encryption protections had since been added.

City council member Philip Kingston has been vocal about getting answer and it appears that will happen when the Council meets this morning. Members will be presented with information about the vulnerabilities of police and fire dispatch systems, 911, and the flood warning network and water system.