Professional Wrestler Kane Making Bid For Mayor In Tennessee

April 12, 2017 7:30 AM
Filed Under: Campaign, Glenn Jacobs, Kane, Knox County, mayor, Politics, Tennessee, Wrestling, WWE

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The professional wrestler known as Kane is making a bid to become mayor of Knox County in Tennessee.

The towering WWE villain, whose real name is Glenn Jacobs, had previously filed papers to be able to raise money for a bid to succeed term-limited Mayor Tim Burchett. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports Jacobs formally kicked off his campaign Tuesday.

Tea party groups urged Jacobs to challenge U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander in the Republican primary in 2014, but he ended up deciding against a run.

(L-R Mac Engel, Shan Shariff, WWE Wrestler Kane (aka Glenn Jacobs) RJ Choppy, Roy White)

Knox County Commissioner Bob Thomas is also running and Knox County Sheriff Jimmy “J.J.” Jones has filed paperwork naming a treasurer for a possible bid.

