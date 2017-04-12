Rangers Recall Nick Martinez From Triple-A

April 12, 2017 8:18 PM
Filed Under: Nick Martinez, Texas Rangers, triple a

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CBSDFW.COM) –  The Texas Rangers Wednesday announced the club has recalled right-handed pitcher Nick Martinez from Triple-A Round Rock and optioned infielder/outfielder Drew Robinson to Round Rock.

Martinez will be available in the bullpen for tonight’s game against the Angels in Anaheim.

Martinez, 26, has made one start for Round Rock this season, earning the victory in a 7-1 Express win on Sunday vs. Nashville (5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R-ER, 2 BB, 5 SO, 91 pitches/59 strikes). The right-hander was 0-1 with an 8.66 ERA (17 ER/17.2 IP) over 6 games/5 starts this spring for the Rangers in Cactus League play. He allowed just 2 earned runs over 9.1 innings (1.93 ERA) in his last 2 spring outings before he was optioned to Round Rock on March 29.

Martinez had a 2-3 record with a 5.59 ERA (24 ER/38.2 IP) over 12 games/5 starts spanning 5 stints with the Rangers in 2016 (4/16-24, 6/14-7/8, 7/26-27, 8/17-21, 9/2-end of season). He has gone 2-2 with a 1.47 ERA (5 ER/30.2 IP) in 15 career relief appearances.

Robinson was on the season-opening roster and made his major league debut last Wednesday vs. Cleveland, going 0-for-2 as a pinch-hitter/designated hitter in his first big league stint. This spring, Robinson batted .246 (16-65) with 4 home runs, 12 RBI, and an .832 OPS figure while ranking among team leaders in home runs (T1st), walks (2nd, 10), and total bases (2nd, 31).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia