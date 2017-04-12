Rangers Recall Nick Martinez From Triple-A

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Rangers Wednesday announced the club has recalled right-handed pitcher Nick Martinez from Triple-A Round Rock and optioned infielder/outfielder Drew Robinson to Round Rock.

Martinez will be available in the bullpen for tonight’s game against the Angels in Anaheim.

Martinez, 26, has made one start for Round Rock this season, earning the victory in a 7-1 Express win on Sunday vs. Nashville (5.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R-ER, 2 BB, 5 SO, 91 pitches/59 strikes). The right-hander was 0-1 with an 8.66 ERA (17 ER/17.2 IP) over 6 games/5 starts this spring for the Rangers in Cactus League play. He allowed just 2 earned runs over 9.1 innings (1.93 ERA) in his last 2 spring outings before he was optioned to Round Rock on March 29.

Martinez had a 2-3 record with a 5.59 ERA (24 ER/38.2 IP) over 12 games/5 starts spanning 5 stints with the Rangers in 2016 (4/16-24, 6/14-7/8, 7/26-27, 8/17-21, 9/2-end of season). He has gone 2-2 with a 1.47 ERA (5 ER/30.2 IP) in 15 career relief appearances.

Robinson was on the season-opening roster and made his major league debut last Wednesday vs. Cleveland, going 0-for-2 as a pinch-hitter/designated hitter in his first big league stint. This spring, Robinson batted .246 (16-65) with 4 home runs, 12 RBI, and an .832 OPS figure while ranking among team leaders in home runs (T1st), walks (2nd, 10), and total bases (2nd, 31).