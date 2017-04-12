US Says No Agreement Reached On UN Probe

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]
WATCH LIVE: President Trump and NATO Sec. Gen. Stoltenberg Hold Joint News Conference | READ MORE

US Says No Agreement Reached On UN Probe

April 12, 2017 2:50 PM
Filed Under: R.C. Hammond, russia, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, United States

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MOSCOW (AP) — The United States is disputing that it has agreed with Russia on the need for a United Nations investigation into a chemical weapons attack in Syria.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that the two countries had agreed to work together on an international investigation into the attack that prompted retaliatory American missile strikes.

But Tillerson spokesman R.C. Hammond says “no agreement was reached.”

Still, the U.S. isn’t standing in the way of an investigation. The U.S. says the U.N. doesn’t need action from the U.S. to investigate because there are already mechanisms in place to investigate chemical weapons use in Syria.

Russia maintains Syrian President Bashar Assad’s opposition is responsible for the chemical weapons. But the U.S. says Tillerson believes all evidence points to Assad as the culprit.

Additionally, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that Syrian President Bashar Assad’s removal would profit the Islamic State group.

Lavrov criticized the Western focus on ousting Assad, saying that it would derail international efforts to combat the Islamic State group and other extremists in Syria.

He issued the warning after talks with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday,
Lavrov insisted that confronting the Islamic State group should take priority over removing Assad from power.

He said: “It’s in our interests not to allow the Islamic State and (the al-Qaida branch in Syria) to hold court in Damascus.”

Lavrov also is warning the U.S. and its allies against blaming Assad’s government for a deadly chemical attack last week until the U.N. has investigated the attack.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia