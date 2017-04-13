Allen High Robotics Team Ready For Biggest Test

Follow CBSDFW.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ALLEN (CBS11) – After a lot of fine tuning and test runs, the Eagle Robotics team from Allen High School is ready to compete on an international scale.

The team is getting ready to head to Houston next week to take part in the “First Robotics Competition.”

There they will face off against high school robotics teams from all over the world.

More than 400 teams are expected to be there.

Greg Burnham, the teams mentor and engineering teacher at Allen High said the students have been working very hard to prepare for this challenge.

“To see them do and put all that together it makes you feel a lot better about what the future looks like,” said Burnham.

Sixteen-year-old Arshad Bacchus is a junior on the team and is is thrilled to be going.

“This competition can be difficult at times and just showing up with a working robot is already a feat in itself,” said Bacchus.

This will be the team’s second time competing in the event.