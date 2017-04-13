George W. Bush On “Poncho” Incident, Response To Inauguration

CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can […]
April 13, 2017 10:36 AM
NEW YORK (CBS NEWS) – Former President George W. Bush says he can’t remember if he said “that was some weird s***” after President Trump’s inauguration speech in January.

He was asked about the alleged remark in an interview that aired on NPR’s “Morning Edition” Thursday. New York Magazine reported last month that Bush had made the comment, citing three people who were also present at the ceremony.

“If I said it, I don’t remember it,” Bush said in an interview on NPR’s “Morning Edition,” adding that the inauguration is a “beautiful experience” because it’s the peaceful transition of power.

He does, however, clearly remember his awkward response to rain that day.

“I wish I got the rain poncho on a little more cleanly,” Bush joked, referring to his struggle to put on a transparent poncho during the ceremony as it began to rain. “My daughters were aghast. ‘Dad, you’re a national tweet sensation. You’re trending,’ or whatever the words are. I said, ‘I don’t know what the heck that means.’ But then I saw the pictures and I can see why I was trending.”

Asked again if he made the “weird s***” comment, Bush said, “I just don’t remember, David. I really don’t.”

♦♦♦ Click Here To Read The Full Story On cbsnews.com ♦♦♦

