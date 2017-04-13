Go Back In Time At The Scarborough Renaissance Festival

Follow KRLD: Facebook | Twitter

Just south of Dallas, but centuries away in time, Scarborough Renaissance Festival has opened the gates for its 37th season in Waxahachie.

What started on a patch of green pasture land and a pecan grove with tents and a handful of entertainers, has become one of the largest Renaissance Festivals in the United States.

“We have got some amazing new artisans and some great new talent on over twenty-four different stages” said Helaine Thompson of Scarborough Renaissance Festival.

You’ll find over 200 hundred shops, many with handmade and one-of-a-kind gifts and apparel. Live shows, rides, food and jousting are all in the days adventure.

Families come from all over the country, and as far away as Europe, to enjoy the annual festivities on the 35 acre festival grounds.

“I’ve been coming here for thirty-four years, but I have not missed an opening day in thirty-three” said Shawn Hoadley.

Scarborough Renaissance Festival will take you back in time, but only until May 29th, to enjoy the pomp and circumstance of 16th century England.

JD Ryan is working on knighthood at Scarborough Renaissance Festival in Waxahachie…Around Town!

