CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court [...]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North [...]
105.3 The Fan4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204Contest Rules Station Phone: 214-525-7000 Call The Studio: 877-881-1053Text The Studio: 43733 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with [...]

Mavs Lottery Watch: The History Of The 9th Pick

April 13, 2017 4:29 PM
Filed Under: Dallas Mavericks, De'aaron Fox, Dennis Smith Jr., Jayson Tatum, Jonathan Isaac, Josh Jackson, Lonzo Ball, Malik Monk, Markelle Fultz, NBA lottery

By: Josh Clark

Follow The Fan: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The Dallas Mavericks injury-plagued season ended Wednesday night with a surprising win in Memphis. Dallas avoided a 50-loss season thanks to their young players outlasting the Grizzlies youngsters in the 4th quarter.

The win, while good for the morale of the rookies on the team, wasn’t a good result for the Mavs draft purposes. With the win and a loss by Sacramento in Houston, Dallas fell out of a tie for the 8th overall pick … and if it weren’t for New Orleans beating Portland late Wednesday, Dallas would have tied for 9th and would have faced a random drawing by the NBA to determine the 9th and 10th picks.

The Mavericks now turn their attention to a big offseason, which includes business to be done with restricted free agent Nerlens Noel and what to do with Dirk Nowitzki’s $25 million club option.

Before any of that will happen, Cuban’s Mavs will find out what pick they’ll receive in May’s lottery.

The most likeliest scenario is the Mavericks making their pick from the 9th spot in the draft, but there is a very small chance they can still get a top-three selection.

Dallas has a 1.7% chance of getting the first overall pick, a 2.0% chance of getting the 2nd pick and 2.4% chance of getting the 3rd selection. Meaning that the Mavs have a 6.1% chance of landing in the top-three. The 9th pick carries an 81.3% chance of staying with the team occupying the ninth worst record.

gettyimages 81727850 Mavs Lottery Watch: The History Of The 9th Pick

NEW YORK – JUNE 26: Number one draft pick for the Chicago Bulls, Derrick Rose walks to the stage during the 2008 NBA Draft at the Wamu Theatre at Madison Square Garden June 26, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

Those long odds may seem improbable for Dallas to win the first overall pick, but it has happened before. In the history of the NBA lottery (since 1985), the team with the ninth worst record has received the first pick twice. The Chicago Bulls won the lottery in 2008 and selected Derrick Rose and the Cleveland Cavaliers won the draft in 2014 and selected Andrew Wiggins.

gettyimages 451285878 Mavs Lottery Watch: The History Of The 9th Pick

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 26: Andrew Wiggins (R) of Kansas poses for a photo with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after Wiggins was drafted #1 overall in the first round by the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2014 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 26, 2014 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

If Dallas doesn’t win the lottery … or end up in the top-three … all is not lost. Ten players selected with the 9th overall pick in the last 20 years have made an all-star team. Among the notables are a German named Dirk Nowitzki, Tracy McGrady, Shawn Marion, Amare Stoudemire, Andre Iguodala, DeMar Derozan and Gordan Heyward.

gettyimages 51622778 Mavs Lottery Watch: The History Of The 9th Pick

DALLAS, UNITED STATES: Dirk Nowitzki (L) of the Dallas Mavericks works towards the basket as Bryon Russell (R) of the Utah Jazz defends during first half action at Reunion Arena 09 February in Dallas, Texas. AFP PHOTO/Paul BUCK (Photo credit should read PAUL BUCK/AFP/Getty Images)

Dallas will absolutely take a player of their caliber to pair with their young core. And it just so happens that this coming draft is being called one of the deepest drafts since 2003 when LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh were selected in the top-five. This draft isn’t seen as that top heavy but it has a few potential all-stars.

gettyimages 102389393 Mavs Lottery Watch: The History Of The 9th Pick

NEW YORK – JUNE 24: Gordon Hayward stands with NBA Commisioner David Stern after being drafted ninth by The Utah Jazz at Madison Square Garden on June 24, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Washington guard Markelle Fultz, UCLA’s Lonzo Ball and Kansas’s Josh Jackson are seen as the top prospects, but players like Jayson Tatum (Duke), De’Aaron Fox (Kentucky), Malik Monk (Kentucky), Jonathan Isaac (Florida State), Dennis Smith Jr. (NC State), Lauri Markkanen (Arizona) and Frank Ntilikina (France) all have potential, and you can bet the Mavs will have their eyes on all of them leading up to the lottery on May 16.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia