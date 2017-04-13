CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News is coverage you can [...]
Mosquito Samples Test Positive For West Nile In Dallas County

April 13, 2017 4:57 PM
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile virus in Balch Springs and Mesquite said Dallas County Health and Human Services on Thursday.

These are the first positive samples to be confirmed this year.

The mosquito traps were collected from the 75108 zip code of Balch Springs and the 75149 and 75150 zip codes of Mesquite.

“Mosquito season is underway and West Nile virus remains the number one arbovirus threat in Dallas County,” said Zachary Thompson, DCHHS director. “DCHHS encourages residents to be a part of the solution by eliminating insect breeding areas and larvae before mosquitoes reach the airborne stage.”

Mosquito abatement teams are responding by treating areas and ground spraying is currently scheduled.

Mosquito spraying schedule, weather permitting:

Balch Springs:
Thursday, April 13, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.
Friday, April 14, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Residents should remain inside during the time sprayers are in the area. Spraying will not be conducted in the event of wind speeds in excess of 10 mph or inclement weather.

Residents should use the 4Ds to reduce exposure to mosquitoes:

DEET All Day, Every Day: Whenever you’re outside, use insect repellents that contain DEET or other EPA approved repellents and follow instructions.
Dress: Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing outside.
Drain: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace.
Dusk & Dawn: Limit outdoor activities during dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Standing water can be treated with EPA-approved larvicides that are available for retail purchase.

Larvicides are products used to kill immature mosquitoes before they become adults. Larvicides are applied directly to water sources that hold mosquito eggs, larvae or pupae.

When used well, larvicides can help reduce the overall mosquito burden by limiting the number of mosquitoes that are produced, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

 

